KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited a children hospital, run by Child Life Foundation, in Korangi No 5 on Wednesday.

Wasim Akhtar said a new block being established in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for providing medical treatment and diagnosis facility to children. Over a thousand children would be checked in this block’s OPD on daily basis and the children brought to the hospital in critical condition would get instant medical aid and treatment without going through formalities.

DMC Chairman Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, chairman of KMC Council’s Legal Committee Arif Khan Advocate, chairperson medical committee Naheed Fatima, chairman recreation committee Hanif Soorti and others accompanied Mayor Karachi on this occasion whereas hospital CEO, director administration and senior consultant and others were also present on this occasion.

The mayor visited different wards of the hospital and received a detailed briefing on the performance of the hospital which provides free of cost medical treatment and diagnosis facility to children of upto 14 years of age.

The mayor said the child life foundation was providing this facility in Civil hospital and NICVD and now it is a good omen that they are joining hands with us in uplifting child medical treatment facility in KMC run hospital which would be beneficial for people of district central and district west and other areas of the city.