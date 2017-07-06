KARACHI - Provincial Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial has taken a notice of torturing a woman by a group of people in District West of a metropolis.

Sharae Noor Jahan police has registered an FIR No 152/17 against two women and nearly half of a dozen men for allegedly torturing a woman, mother of two daughters. The woman lived along with her two daughters at a residential apartment in North Nazimabad.

Sharae Noor Jahan SHO Abdul Ghaffar said that the police registered a case on the court orders, adding that the woman had approached the court for registering a case. “The woman had directly approached the court on July 3 to register a case instead of directly approaching the police,” said SHO Ghaffar. Following the court order, the police recorded her statement and registered a case.

In her recorded statement to the police, the complainant stated that the two women and nearly seven men entered her flat and beaten her so badly while they also cut off her hairs and burnt her with a cigarette.

The officer said that the women and men nominated in the FIR are the residents of same residential apartment to whom she accused of beating and cutting off her hair, adding that this is the second FIR she has registered at a same police station in a couple of months. Earlier she had nominated her apartment’s union official Javed Iqbal for torturing her in the previous FIR. The police had also arrested Iqbal but he was later released on bail.

“Now the same woman has registered another case against the neighbouring people with different claims,” said the officer.

He said that the case has been registered while further investigation was underway about to ascertain the actual motive behind the incident. No arrest has been made as what the case was transferred to the investigation wing of the police station.

Sindh Home Minister Sial has taken the notice of the incident and ordered DIG West to conduct an inquiry over the incident and submit a report to him.