KARACHI - Naegleria has claimed another life in Karachi. This was the second death reported in Karachi in the ongoing year because of the disease.
According to details, 29-year-old Ali Amjad, a resident of KDA Scheme-1, was under treatment at a private clinic in the city where he breathed his last on Tuesday.
Earlier, 55-year-old Sohail had died because of the disease in a private clinic in Karachi.
According to the researchers, Naegleria has a fatality rate of more than 98 percent. It is transmitted when contaminated water enters the body through the nose and cannot be passed person-to-person.
The amoeba travels from the nasal membranes to the brain. Symptoms are initially very mild, including a headache, stiff neck, fever and stomach pain. Death usually occurs five to seven days after infection.
The disease first surfaced in Karachi, a city of 18 million people, in 2006.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-Jul-2017 here.