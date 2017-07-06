KARACHI - Naegleria has claimed another life in Karachi. This was the second death reported in Karachi in the ongoing year because of the disease.

According to details, 29-year-old Ali Amjad, a resident of KDA Scheme-1, was under treatment at a private clinic in the city where he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Earlier, 55-year-old Sohail had died because of the disease in a private clinic in Karachi.

According to the researchers, Naegleria has a fatality rate of more than 98 percent. It is transmitted when contaminated water enters the body through the nose and cannot be passed person-to-person.

The amoeba travels from the nasal membranes to the brain. Symptoms are initially very mild, including a headache, stiff neck, fever and stomach pain. Death usually occurs five to seven days after infection.

The disease first surfaced in Karachi, a city of 18 million people, in 2006.