KARACHI - Police Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in dozens of cases of street crimes in a city. Meanwhile, eleven more suspected criminals were arrested in separate raids by police and Rangers.

Four suspected criminals were arrested during a raid in Garden area. The suspects arrested were identified as Abdul Ahad, Shahzaib, Kamran and Babar. Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by City SP Shehla Qureshi on Wednesday evening.

SP Qureshi said that the suspects arrested were recently injured three people after they offered resistance on a robbing bid at Waseem Kitchen Centre at Badshahi Road in Old City area. The officer said that the arrested suspects are the members of a gang comprised on at least 13-members and has been involved in more than 170 cases of street crimes. The police have also recovered motorcycles and looted cash and valuables from their possession while the police was also looking for their absconding companions.

Separately, Nabi Buksh police also arrested three more suspected street criminals. The suspects arrested were identified as Shakeel Baloch, Abdul and Muhammad Kashif while weapons were also recovered from their possession. The suspects arrested were also involved in various cases of street crimes and injuring people over offering resistance on robbing bids. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary force – Rangers also claim to have arrested eight more suspects during ongoing targeted raids and operations in parts of a metropolis.

According to Rangers spokesperson, seven suspects were arrested during a raid conducted in Sacchal area. The suspects arrested were identified as Kashif, Fayyaz Hussain, Hassan Khan, Zahid Ali, Waheed, Abdul Kareem and Mehboob Ali.

The spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in drug peddling while the force also claim to have arrested another suspect, namely Muqaddar Shah during a raid in Mochko area. The accused was involved in various cases of street crimes. Arms, ammunitions and narcotics were also recovered from their possession.