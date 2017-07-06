KARACHI - The interim bail of former Information Minister Sindh and member Sindh Assembly and other accused including Zulfiqar Shilwani and Yusuf Haburu in Rs 5 billion corruption in provincial Information Department was extended till August 16 due to absence of his lawyers Amir Raza Naqvi and Shahab Sarki. In addition to the above mentioned case Sharjeel is also accused of illegal allotment of Forest Department’s land.

Talking to media outside the court, where all the other accused were also present, Sharjeel lashed out at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for making cooked up cases against late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. We faced all such charges in the court.

At the time fake cases were made against the women of Pakistan Peoples Party, Nawaz Sharif should had thought that they were too someone’s daughters, he should had thought when fake cases were trumped up against the people and when the opponents were made the Butt of vengeance.

We, however, are not happy over prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the Panama JIT because appearance of the daughter of any political or non-political person, it does not makes us happy, he added.

Despite all our opposition to Nawaz Sharif’s government, Sharjeel continued, we do not like such things.

HEARING OF NAB

CASES PUT OFF

Sindh High Court has suspended the hearing of cases pertaining to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the uncertainty surrounding the passing of the Bill by Sindh Assembly to revoke NAB Ordinance.

The Sindh government has revoked the NAB laws and the court would hear the cases when the situation arising of the revoking of NAB laws by the Sindh government gets clear.

The revocation of NAB laws will benefit many people, the court said while hearing the case against Raziur Rahman and Mirza Muhammad Ahsan, who the NAB says embezzled the salaries of the workers of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC). NAB accuses two suspects of causing Rs 25 billion loss to the exchequer.