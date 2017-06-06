Kandhkot - A 30-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan here on Monday. According to details, Kartar Lal, resident of Nanik Ward near Shujrah Chowk, committed suicide reportedly over a domestic dispute. On being informed, the local police rushed to the spot, cut the rope and shifted the body to DHQ for autopsy. When contacted, Station House Officer of the area said that he locked himself in a room and hanged himself with a fan. However, no case was registered till the filing of this report.

Eight-year-old killed

An eight-year-old girl was killed in a road accident in the limits of Guddu police station near Indus Highway here on Monday. According to police, Meera was crossing the main road near her house that suddenly a heavy and speeding trailer trampled her as a result of which she was killed on the spot.

After the incident, locals of the area stopped the trailer and beat up the driver. Later patrolling police reached the site and arrested the driver. However, no FIR has been registered till the filing of the news.