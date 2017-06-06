KARACHI - The Sindh government on Monday allocated Rs202.2 billion for the education sector, with an increase of 24 percent compared to the allocation for the education sector in 2016-17.

The allocation for the health sector showed an increase of 32 percent compared to the previous year’s allocation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the provincial finance ministry, said while presenting the budget that education was the only hope to counter the extremist ideologies and bring betterment in the society. Keeping in view the situation, the people’s elected government has allocated the highest percentage of resources for education in 2017-18.

The chief minister said that for the next financial year the government had proposed to increase the budget for education to Rs202.2 billion from Rs163.12 billion in the outgoing year. Grants for universities and education institutions have been allocated Rs5 billion.

Sharing details of development schemes completed during the current financial year, Murad said the government had allocated Rs17.230 billion for the ADP of education sector and 48 important development schemes were completed. He said that construction of 150 schools buildings was completed, 50 primary schools were upgraded to middle schools and 275 buildings of primary, elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools were renovated. Cadet College, Gadap was completed at the cost of Rs1.5 billion and infrastructure was built at Cadet College, Petaro and Cadet College, Sanghar. Similarly, 23 school buildings were completed in Sukkur and Khairpur districts under the USAID Programme. At least 10,000 youths were trained in various trades by the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board.

The chief minister said the government outsourced 23 higher secondary schools under the public-private partnership, provided free of cost textbooks worth Rs2 billion to students, gave stipend of Rs1.5 billion to female students, built school infrastructure at the cost of Rs2 billion and provided missing facilities at schools the cost of Rs1.17 billion.

Murad said that during the next financial year the government would establish the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand in Shaheed Benazirabad at the cost of Rs1.1 billion. Similarly, Rs2.6 billion have been allocated for the Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology campus in Larkana.

Mentioning important schemes for the next financial year, he said the government would spend Rs151 million on infrastructure and development of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. He said that Rs120 million have been allocated for science laboratories at high schools across the province, Rs129 million for replacement of water and sewerage network at the University of Karachi and Rs131 million for development of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), Karachi.

The chief minister said the government has introduced a reward system in which Rs100,000 will be given to each student claiming distinction in intermediate and matriculation exams. He said that Rs750 million have been earmarked for this purpose in the next financial year. The government has set up an endowment fund and allocated Rs1 billion to provide financial assistance to students. He said that Rs1 billion have been allocated for free registration and board examinations.

Mentioning achievements of the Sindh Education Foundation, Murad said the foundation is serving almost 500,000 students in 2,100 schools all over Sindh. The government of Sindh has been providing monetary support to the foundation. For next year, the Sindh government intends to provide the Sindh Education Foundation Rs8.08 billion, seven percent more than the allocation for the outgoing financial year. Also, during the next financial year, construction of the Sindh Education Foundation Complex will start at a cost of Rs145 million, he added.

HEALTH

The allocation for the health sector also witnessed an increase of 26 percent, increasing from Rs79.88 billion in the outgoing year to Rs100.32 billion in upcoming fiscal year. The ADP of health is pitched at Rs15.50 billion compared to the allocation of Rs14 billion for the current financial year.

Expressing his satisfaction at the efforts made by the government for eradication of polio from Sindh, Murad said no polio case was reported in Sindh this year and work was still in progress to make the province and Pakistan polio free. He said that Rs8.09 billion had been allocated for the availability of vaccines.

The chief minister said that Rs2.4 billion supplementary budgetary allocation was made to protect the Lady Health Workers Programme. And the government has taken a major initiative by launching the Multi-Sectoral Accelerated Action Plan for Reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition namely ‘Sehatmand Sindh’ at the cost of Rs2.4 billion. He said that Rs600 million would be utilised on operationalisation of the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS).

Highlighting performance of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, the chief minister said that in the last two years NICVD conducted over 7,500 angioplasties, including multiple Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). NICVD is now providing expensive lifesaving devices (ICD and CRT) free of cost to poor patients. Considering the performance and efficiency of NICVD, the government has increased the grant for NICVD from Rs1.8 billion to Rs4 billion for the next financial year. An additional amount of Rs380 million has been reserved for the PCI programme for poor patients. Also, the government will provide a grant of Rs695 million each for satellite centres of NICVD in Larkana and Tando Muhammad Khan, the chief minister said.

He said that keeping in view the success of Mobile Health Care Units Rs375 million had been allocated for them in the next financial year. The government will create 25,000 new posts at different levels of health management. He said the grant for SIUT, Karachi had been increased from Rs4 billion to Rs4.5 billion, while the grant for the Indus Hospital, Karachi had been doubled from Rs500 million to Rs1 billion. He said that Rs690.14 million had been allocated to strengthen the Extended Programme for Immunisation (EPI) and 2,118 additional posts of vaccinators have been created.

Talking about the budget for the health sector, the chief minister said the Hospital Waste Management Programme would be launched at all major hospitals of Sindh at a cost of Rs75 million. He said that Rs200 million had been allocated to upgrade the THQ Hospital in Sujawal to DHQ.

The budget document said the government of Sindh had allocated Rs150 million for establishment of a 200-bed hospital and an operation theatre at GMM Medical College, Sukkur, at the cost of Rs150 million. An amount of Rs107 million has been allocated for the construction of a cancer ward at NIMRA, Jamshoro, Rs400 million for establishment of Health Management Information System (HMIS) in hospitals, Rs50 million for establishment of a 30-bed paediatric intensive care unit at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, Rs62 million for upgrade of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Maternity Home to a 50-bed hospital in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir.

It further said that Rs197 million had been allocated for installation of cyclotron at JPMC, Rs250 for provision of robotic surgery facility to SIUT and Rs 400 million for installation of cyclotron for cancer patients at SIUT Mehrunisa Hospital, Korangi.

Moreover, Rs1,741.162 million have been allocated for execution of Paediatric Institute of Heart Diseases at NICVD, Karachi, and Rs1.6 for operationalisation of Children Hospital in North Karachi.