KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Shaheed Aslam Mujahid had laid down his life for the people of Karachi. He was addressing a 'Shahadat Conference’ held in the memory of prominent trader leader, district chief of JI, and a former legislator Aslam Mujahid Shaheed. He paid rich tributes to Aslam for his contribution to the struggle of JI for the rights of people of Karachi. He said the life of Mujahid was a slap in the face of those who claimed to be the champions of rights of Karachiites, but in fact they were concerned about their own political and monetary interests.

He further said that Aslam preferred to give his life instead of surrendering to what he called influential terrorists.

“He won the hearts of masses through his services rendered to them. He was a dedicated leader who always took stand for the people,” Naeem said, and added, “Aslam was not only a personality but was depiction of a party committed to its cause.” He further said that Mujahid and his companions served the people of Landhi, Korangi and the adjoining areas.

The JI leader recalled that 32 new colleges were built in Karachi when Nematullah Khan was the city mayor, but those who claimed to be the defenders of rights of people of Karachi came nowhere near him.

He added that the feasibility report of K-4 project was also prepared during the tenure of Nematullah. “Besides this he ensured provision of 100 million gallons of water on daily basis,” Naeem added. He also paid tributes to former Karachi mayor Abdus Sattar Afghani, saying he had put the city on the path to progress and development. In an obvious reference to MQM-Pakistan, the JI leader said that unfortunately those complaining about lack of powers were misleading the people.

“The city government has a budget of Rs23 billion, but it is not willing to serve masses,” he lamented.

JI Karachi Deputy Chief Muhammad Islam, JI Bin Qasim chief Abdul Jameel Khan and others also addressed the conference.