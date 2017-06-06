MIRPURKHAS - A delegation of railway workers union, led by Chairman Manzoor Razi and General Secretary Rao Rafique, called on Nisar Memon, superintendent engineer railway department Karachi on Monday, in which various issues of the railway department came under discussion. Talking to this scribe, Razi said that in the meeting the superintendent engineer informed him that the federal government had approved resumption of service of Mehran Express between Karachi to Mirpurkhas via Hyderabad and it would be back on track within a week. He added that arrangements for the resumption of train service were being made at a fast pace. Razi hoped that railway authorities would fulfill the announcement made by Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef during his visit to Hyderabad about two months back.