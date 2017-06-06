KHAIRPUR - At least nine people were injured in a trailer-minibus crash at Teen Meel near Moro along the National Highway on Monday. A minibus was on way to Karachi from Shikarpur when it collided with a trailer. As a result, three women, three men, two children, and the minibus driver were injured. The injured were taken to various hospitals in Sukkur and Nawabshah, where an injured woman and the minibus driver were said to be in a serious condition.

MAN SHOOTS FATHER-IN-LAW

A man shot dead his father-in-law in Nawabshah on Monday morning.

Javed Zardari, resident of Mureed Zardari village, opened fire on his father-in-law Mureed Zardari. The heirs of the deceased shifted his body to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination. The body was handed over to the victim’s family after the post-mortem examination.

The motive for the incident could not be ascertained.

TWO CHILDREN DROWN

Two children drowned in a water pond near Noor Muhammad Sundrani village on Monday.

According to police, Siddique Sundrani (7) and Saleem Sundrani (6) were taking a bath in the pond near Noor Muhammad Sundrani village in the Katchha area in Ghotki District when they drowned.

Search for the bodies was still under way when this report was filed on Monday evening.

HEATSTROKE CENTRES

The Rangers set up heatstroke centres in various districts in interior Sindh on Monday.

Keeping in view the rising temperatures in the country in general and Sindh in particular, the Rangers have set up heatstroke centres in Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sangar, Jamshoro, Mithi, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Mirpur Mathelo and Naushahro Feroze. According the Rangers, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, cold water, ambulances, air coolers and water tanks are available at these centres.

MEETING

A delegation of the Officers Welfare Association (OWA) of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, called on Prof Dr Parveen Shah, vice chancellor of SALU, at Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat on Monday.

The delegation was led by association President Murad Pirzada and General Secretary Nazir Ahmed Mangnejo.

Prof Dr Parveen Shah congratulated the association members over their victory in the association elections. She lauded the services of the officers for the upgrade of the university and their contribution to the betterment and advancement of the institution.

Murad Pirzada and Nazir Ahmed Mangnejo assured the vice chancellor that they will render their services for the welfare of the officers and do their work with devotion and commitment.

An oath-taking ceremony for the members of the Executive Council will be held on June 8.

Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, Fida Hussain Chandio, Parvaiz Phulpoto, Syed Muneer Shah Rashdi, Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Khushi Muhammad Shaikh, Mushtaque Ahmed Khaskheli, Ali Nawaz Chandio, Rashid Ali Amur, Nasaruddin Siddiqui, Gulzar Ahmed Dogar, Ghulam Mujtaba Jatoi and Aijaz Hussain Mailto were also present on this occasion.