Karachi - Opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly rejected the budget presented by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the fiscal year, 2017-18 on Monday.

Opposition leader in the Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan vowed to give tough time to the treasury benches at the time of the passage of the budget. Speaking to media after the budget session, the opposition leader rejected the budget and said it was the copy paste of the previous budget.

“The chief minister was not reading the budget. It seemed as if he was reading a news bulletin,” said Khawaja, adding that the budget bore neither any relief for the masses nor any new development initiatives. “Instead it only proposed new taxes,” he regretted.

He was of the view that the budget was only meant to take away from people rather than giving them. “The government has failed to bridge the gap between the rural and urban Sindh through the budget,” he said, and added, “Our lawmakers will show the real face of the government in their budget speeches in the upcoming sessions.”

He said that the MQM would not boycott the budget proceedings as it would give space to the government. “We would rather give tough time to the government in the future sessions,” he resolved. “We will not give any chance to the government to easily sail the budget through the assembly,” he said, and added, “We have made such a unique plan that the passage of budget would be disrupted. Although they could have passed it with a majority vote, but we will expose their moral authority in the province.”

PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said that keeping up its traditions, the PPP government had once again presented a ‘doo number’ budget. “We outrightly reject this budget,” he said.

He accused PPP of ruining Sindh in the last almost nine years. “Even Larkana city, PPP’s stronghold, is presenting a devastating picture,” he added.

“How can this province progress where the home minister is only appointed to degrade the chief of provincial police,” he questioned, and added that these all steps had exposed the credibility of the Sindh government in order to maintain peace in the province. PML-N lawmaker Sorath Thebo said that PPP had been fooling people of the province for the last nine years as evident by deteriorating condition of the social sector.

PML-F Lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Bano said that the PPP’s budget was not for people. “Instead it is for the ministers, advisers and political leadership,” she said, and added, “A huge chunk of this budget will go to London and Dubai and people will get nothing out of it.” She further said that health, education and law order situation were not the priorities for the chief minister. “In fact he is busy looting the exchequer for his bosses,” she alleged.