KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for presenting “a truly people’s budget, envisaging landmark priorities for education and health”.

He endorsed the provincial chief executive’s protest against the federal government for its discriminatory treatment, especially in financial and energy sectors.

“At this juncture of history when the Sindh budget has crossed the mark of one trillion rupees, expectations of the people are high. By presenting a people-friendly budget for 2017-18, the Sindh government has opened vistas for development, which benefits the majority unlike the elite in Punjab,” the PPP chairman said in a press statement.

He praised the Sindh government for incentives and facilities for students as well as for the health sector, adding that both education and health are the basic steps for peace, prosperity and equality in a society. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari encouraged the people’s government to take initiatives in the energy sectors as the provinces cannot remain fully dependent on the federal government to meet their electricity needs. Exploring and exploiting the alternative energy resources within the province is also a great step.