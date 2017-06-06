MIRPURKHAS - Two more seriously injured members of a family affected by the fire incident in Mehmoodabad died on Monday morning in the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi, taking the death toll to five.

Few days back, fire had broken out in a house of one Qaseem Siddique due to increase in gas pressure. Resultantly six persons of the family suffered serious burn injuries.

They were rushed to the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas where Shabnum, 40, wife of Siddique and her daughter Sanobia, 3, died. Later Amna Begum, mother of Siddique, also died.

And on Monday morning, head of the family Qaseem Siddique and his sister Safia also succumbed to their wounds, taking the death toll to five.