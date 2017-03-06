Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tributes to Abdullah Murad, former PPP MPA from Karachi, on his 13th death anniversary being observed today(Monday).

“Shaheed Abdullah Murad was a brave jiyala who was martyred by the terrorist forces in 2004 in an attempt to crush the party in the metropolitan city,” PPP chairman said in his message as the PPP workers started preparations to observe the anniversary in Karachi’s Malir area.

He said that PPP leaders and workers had always stood like a rock against forces of dictatorship and terrorism and fought against them valiantly since the inception of the party.

Eulogizing the services of Abdullah Murad for the party and masses, Bilawal added that PPP cadres won’t forget their dead who laid down their lives for a better Pakistan.

In the end, the PPP chairman vowed, “Our fight against terrorism is continuing until return of complete peace and harmony to the country.”