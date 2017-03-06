KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh police AD Khawaja today announced award worth ten lakh rupees for Counterterrorism Department (CTD), for saving Karachi from a major destruction.

Talking to media, the IG hailed the CTD personnel and said they saved Karachi from a major attack.

AD Khawaja said the killed terrorist belonged to proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s subsidiary group, adding the sleeper cells of the terrorists can never be neglected.

The operations against the terrorists will continue till they are completely eliminated, he reiterated.