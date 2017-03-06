KARACHI - Literary personalities and dignitaries at a memorial on Sunday paid rich tributes to noted historian and former Sindh education minister, late Dr Hamida Khuhro, for her innovative literary services in Sindh and said that with her death, Sindh had lost one of its great historian and educationist.

They opined that the gulf created by her death could not be plugged, and that she would be remembered in the history forever.

They paid their tributes by saying she was an honest politician besides being a historian,”

Sindh Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Ameena Sayyed, Managing Director of Oxford University Press Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations, former Mohtasib Sindh Sadiq Alkhairi, late Hamida's family member Zarar Khuhro and others were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Nisar Khuhro praised the services of late Dr Khuhro in the field of politics, history, education and literature and termed her death a national loss.

He said that Dr Khuhro made hectic efforts for ensuring quality education in Sindh.

Zarar Khuhro said that she was very kind lady who loved rich and poor equally. “She was the fan of Indian actor Shahrukh Khan. Not only I miss her but all people of Sindh also miss her,” he said, and added, “She greatly cared for us and never became annoyed while discussing issues. I learnt a lot from her.”

Oxford University Press (OUP) Managing Director Ameena Saiyid said that OUP had the honour to publish some books of Hamida. “Hamida Khuhro always remained anxious for progress of education in Sindh, and I had good relations with her for the last 25 years.”

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Ahmed Shah said that Hamdia Khuhro was still present in memories due to her great literary services. “Her name will always be remembered,” he added.

Hamdia Khuhro was the daughter of late Muhammad Ayub Khuhro, former chief minister of Sindh.

She did a PhD in South Asian History from the University of London and also attended the Universities of Karachi, Cambridge and Oxford.

As an academic historian, Khuhro taught at Karachi and Oxford Universities before becoming a professor at Sindh University. She left Sindh University to concentrate on politics and writing.

She joined the Sindh National Alliance in 1987 and in 1993 became a member of Pakistan Muslim League.

She had been appointed as Sindh's Minister for Education and Literacy in 1990. In 2004, Khuhro was again appointed as Minister for Education.

She died in Karachi on February 12 2017 after a brief illness at the age of 80. Some of her books are: Sind Through the Centuries, Karachi; The Making of Modern Sindh: British Policy and Social Change in the Nineteenth Century; Mohammed Ayub Khuhro: a life of courage in politics; and Karachi Megacity of Our Times.