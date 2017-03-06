Karachi - Former member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Central Executive Council (CEC) Sabir Hussain Gola, along with local government representatives of the party and other activists on Sunday announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

They made this announcement during a press conference held at the residence of PPP Karachi Division acting president Saeed Ghani in Chenesar Goth.

Others who joined PPP included UC Chairman Azam Basti, Abdul Khaliq, Vice Chairmen UC Manzoor Colony Dr Nadeem, former unit in- charge Mehmood Sheikh, Nasir Ansari, Shahid Usman.

Besides that several activists from other political parties also announced to join PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP leaders said that not only sitting members of assemblies, but office-bearers of several parties were joining the PPP, which, they claimed, showed their complete trust in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro boasted that all other political parties were losing people’s confidence other than PPP, and only Bilawal Bhutto was a ray of hope for the Pakistanis.

Senator Saeed Ghani said that PPP was striving hard to serve the people of Karachi and that was why it was becoming one of the popular parties of the city with every day passing.

Meanwhile, PPP’s parliamentary party meeting was held under the joint chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by a large number of PPP MPAs.

In the meeting, a strategy was chalked out to be adopted in the provincial assembly’s session being held today (Monday).

Business of the assembly was also discussed in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that three political parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have joined hands in the provincial assembly in order to give tough time to the ruling party.

The assembly session today would possibly witness ruckus as the PPP plans to bring in an amendment in the Local Government Act 2013 in order to remove mayors and chairmen of local bodies on certain charges, including inciting terrorism and corruption.