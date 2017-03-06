DADU - Senior Superintendent of Police Shabbir Ahmed Sethar launched a tree plantation drive here on Sunday by planting a sampling at the police headquarters.

He said on the occasion, “We have to sow thousands of plants everywhere throughout the entire district so that our country could be green and clean.”

In connection with the campaign, all the jawans of police were seen engaged in planting saplings.

Emphasising the need for taking measures to boost forest sector, he said that all segments of society should play their role for maximum forestation in the district. He directed all the police officers to take interest in tree plantation in their police stations.

“Our doors are open for the people, and they can call us any time and we will solve their hardships. No criminal will be forgiven,” he said categorically.