KARACHI - Anjuman-e-Ettehad Bus Malikan Karachi (AEBMK) President Muhammad Ashraf Banglori on Sunday strongly condemned increase in petrol rates twice in two months.

Criticising the fresh increase in fuel prices, Banglori said that raise in oil prices would severely affect the middle and poor classes. He criticised the government for increasing oil prices and demanded withdrawal of this unjustified raise. He pointed out that the price of petrol had been increased by 15 rupees within the past two months.

“It seems that the government has made up its mind to loot public with both hands by increasing fuel prices,” he regretted.

“It will be difficult for the transporters to maintain old fares in view of new prices of petrol,” he said, and demanded the government to reduce oil prices to a reasonable level. Banglori said that all political parties and non-governmental organisations should raise voice against the hike.