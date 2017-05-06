KARACHI - Minister for Prisons and Law Affairs Zia ul Hassan Lanjhar on Friday announced formation of a three-member committee to probe the custodial death of MQM activist Muhammad Hassan Jan.
The committee would submit its report on the incident in three days. According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the committee would be headed by the special home secretary for prisons, deputy inspector general of prisons, Karachi Region and a medical expert from the provincial health department not below the rank of BPS-20.
The minister said the jail superintendent would be stopped from performing his duties until the committee submits its report on the incident.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-May-2017 here.