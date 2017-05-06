KARACHI - Minister for Prisons and Law Affairs Zia ul Hassan Lanjhar on Friday announced formation of a three-member committee to probe the custodial death of MQM activist Muhammad Hassan Jan.

The committee would submit its report on the incident in three days. According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the committee would be headed by the special home secretary for prisons, deputy inspector general of prisons, Karachi Region and a medical expert from the provincial health department not below the rank of BPS-20.

The minister said the jail superintendent would be stopped from performing his duties until the committee submits its report on the incident.