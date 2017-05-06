KARACHI - The Sindh government has constituted a committee to ensure destruction of poppy crop in the district and coordinate with relevant departments and stakeholders.

The committee will set targets and evaluate strategies to ensure the destruction of poppy in the district. It will also monitor termination of poppy crop in Sindh, said a statement on Friday.

The committee will also disseminate awareness about prevention of cultivation of poppy heads in the district. The deputy commissioner will be the chairman of the committee while representative of Anti-Narcotics Force and other senior officials will be members of the committee.

The assistant commissioner will be the secretary of the committee.