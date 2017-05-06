KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged President Mamnoon Hussain to play his role to provide relief to Karachiites who have been affected by K-Electric’s policies.

In a letter to the president, Engineer Naeem said that a large number of people affected by KE approached the federal ombudsman. The ombudsman found thousands of complaints valid and gave decisions against the KE. On the other hand, instead of complying with the orders, the power distribution company filed appeals to the Presidency, from where the decisions of the ombudsman were turned down indiscriminately. He appealed to the president to play his role and address grievances of the people.

Naeem wrote that being citizens of Karachi, the Karachiites had the right to ask the president to take personal interest in resolution of people’s issues. He appealed to the president to dispel the impression that authorities were treating Karachi like a stepmother.

Citing findings of NEPRA and other authorities, he mentioned that KE had collected around Rs200 billion from citizens illegally in the name of double bank charges, meter rent, fuel adjustment charges, claw back and additional employees.

He said that KE's profits and people’s miseries had increased manifold. The JI leader said that 95 percent of the cases decided by the federal ombudsman went against the KE and it was found that KE had sent bogus bills. He asked the president to ensure uninterrupted power supply and correct electricity bills to consumers of KE.