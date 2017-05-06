Karachi has been ranked as fifth filthiest and polluted city in South Asia, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to a report, the major reasons of pollution in the city are heaps of garbage, industrial and traffic pollution and unclean water.

The metropolitan city recently remained in news mainly because of its garbage as local administration failed to clean the city despite numerous claims.

Now, a private organization and Chinese companies are doing the work in this regard.

Meanwhile, Indian capital Delhi is on top while Gwaliar is at number two.

Bangladeshi capital Dhaka is at number nine while another Indian city, Mumbai is at number 10, report stated.