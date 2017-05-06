KARACHI - Security forces have reportedly arrested Lyari Gang kingpin Mullah Nisar who was considered to be the top commander of Uzair Jan Baloch.

Nisar, who was wanted to the Karachi police, particularly Lyari police, in a number of criminal cases, was reportedly taken into custody after an encounter on the Pakistan-Iran border.

“Nisar was taken into custody in injured condition after the security forces carried out a search operation in the area along the Pak-Iran border and apprehended him after an exchange of fire,” sources privy to the matter said.

The suspect was wanted to police in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rocket and hand grenade attacks, police and Rangers encounters, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and narcotics. He was commander of the Lyari Gang for the Kalakot area and the government had announced Rs2 million bounty on his head.

“Initially, Nisar was associated with Rehman Dakait. After Dakait’s killing in 2009 by Karachi police, he started working with his successor Uzair Baloch,” said a source in Lyari. “Though Nisar was involved in various cases of criminal nature, his main business was drug peddling.”

Like other commanders of the Lyari Gang War, Mullah Nisar had also left the city after beginning of the Karachi operation against criminals and mafias and went into hiding. He was accused of carrying out a number of attacks on the police and police stations. However, the authorities concerned in Karachi had no information of his arrest.

Uzair Baloch has already been arrested. The Pakistan Army had taken Baloch, notorious leader of the Lyari Gang War, into custody under the Pakistan Army Act last month. Baloch was arrested by Rangers personnel outside Karachi in January last year in what the paramilitary force said was a raid.

The court had then handed him over to the police. A joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the case in May 2016 said Uzair allegedly worked for an Iranian intelligence agency, and recommended that the head of the outlawed People’s Amman Committee be tried by a military court for ‘espionage’.

Another Lyari militant commander, Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla, was killed in a shootout with the paramilitary force Rangers in February this year in the Lyari neighbourhood. Two of Baba Ladla's close associates, Sikandar alias Sikku and Mohammad Yaseen alias Mama, were also killed in the encounter. The most wanted suspects were involved in numerous terrorist incidents and heinous crimes.

It’s worth mentioning here that some notorious Lyari gang commanders like Ustad aka Taju, Sheraz Comrade, Ghaffar Zikri, Rashid Rekha are still at large. Sources privy to the matter say that most gangsters managed to flee the country after launch of the Karachi operation.