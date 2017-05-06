KARACHI - Opposition parties on Friday staged a walkout from the Sindh Assembly over custodial death of MQM activist Hassan Jan in Central Jail of Karachi.

The Sindh Assembly proceedings began an hour and 15 minutes late than the schedule on Friday with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. Soon after recitation of Holy Quran, Naat and point of order from Nisar Khuhro, MQM lawmaker Faisal Subzwari stood up on a point of order to highlight the issue of custodial death of the party activist in Central Jail.

He said that under trial MQM activist Hassan Jan of party’s Lyari unit was murdered in the presence of the provincial minster for prisons in the Central Jail. He said that a parliamentary committee should be formed to investigate the custodial death. “It is the seventh such incident where an MQM activist was found dead in jail,” he said, adding that Jan was about to be released on bail.

“We are now tired of carrying bodies of our activists. Several activists are still missing. We demand that the government form a parliamentary committee to probe this incident,” he said.

Responding to Subzwari’s remarks, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that it should be ascertained whether the MQM activist died from torture or natural causes.

Minister for Prisons and Law Zia ul Hassan Lanjhar said that he was ready to submit an inquiry report to the house on the issue within seven days.

However, MQM lawmakers opposed the inquiry report and said that a parliamentary committee be formed to probe the incident. However, the government did not agree on it, forcing the entire opposition, including lawmakers from the MQM, PML-F, PTI and PML-N, to stage a boycott of the proceedings.

The speaker however remained unfazed and continued to run the assembly proceedings. The question and answer session, call attention notices and other agenda items were finalised in minutes due to absence of opposition lawmakers. The senior minister for parliamentary affairs also tabled a motion for one-day extension in the debate on the government spending from the budget during first two quarters of 2016-17.

The House was later adjourned for Monday.

Later, talking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly, Faisal Subzwari said that once again shameful attitude of the PPP was seen in the provincial assembly, as it did not allow the opposition to speak on important matter of custodial death.

“Being in authority in the province, it is their responsibility to take care of every citizen of the province and be answerable to the people,” he said, adding that their activist from Lyari Hassan Jan was killed in custody in the jail. He said that even policemen did not care whether Jan was dead or alive and threw him in Civil Hospital without fulfilling any legal requirements. He said that this incident happened in the presence of the provincial prisons minister, but he did not ask the officials to tell him that why a prisoner, who had been in custody for more than two years and was due to be released on bail, was killed in custody.

“Jail is a place for rehabilitation of inmates, but unfortunately it has turned into a place for serial killing of MQM activists and the government is least concerned about it,” he said. He said that they just demanded that the government form a parliamentary committee to review conditions in the jail and determine the causes for custodial deaths of MQM activists, but the government was trying to hide it and not allowing a visit to the jail.

He said the government was least concerned about the safety of citizens, as children were dying in Thar and MQM activists in custody. “We have exposed the government. When National Assembly and Senate Committees on Human Rights are allowed to visit jails, why a provincial assembly committee cannot be allowed to visit the jail?” he asked.

He said that they would not stop there and would raise this issue in the next sitting. “If the government does not heed to our demands, we will march on the central jail and hold the officials involved in the incident accountable for their misdeeds.

“Besides a parliamentary committee, we can also demand a judicial commission to probe the matter,” he said. “How can we trust government’s inquiry proposal when its inquiry into children’s deaths in Thar is yet to be announced and action has yet to be taken against those responsible?” he asked.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman has submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly against Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair over his recent speech where he asked the participants in a seminar to vote for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the next general elections. He submitted this resolution to Sindh Assembly Secretary GM Umar Farooq. The resolution stated that the post of the governor represents the federation and according to the constitution this post is non-political and non-partisan in nature.

At a seminar in Karachi on May 4, the governor refereed to a particular political party. The governor urged people to vote for his party in the next general elections in 2018, giving the impression that he was campaigning on behalf of that party.

These types of statements by the governor are alarming for this house. Therefore this house demands that the federal government direct the governor to stop issuing political statements. The governor should rise above his political affiliation and limit himself to his duties as outlined in the constitution.