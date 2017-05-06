SHIKARPUR - The Sindh government is trying to check the population growth rate because the situation is alarming for Sindh as well as Pakistan, said a health experts here on Friday.

According to a census report of 1998, Sindh has the second highest human development index in Pakistan. In this connection, Sindh government’s population department, under the Family Planning (FP-2020) Cost Implementation Plan [CIP] Project, organised a one-day Free Family Planning and Medical Camp at Lodra Town, some 20 kilometres from here, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nariman said that the Sindh government was going to organise free family planning and medical camps on the outskirts of Shikarpur district so that poor female patients can get free family planning and medical facilities on their doorstep. In this regard, she said, the population department had chalked out a schedule.

She told journalists, “I have examined around 300 female patients and advised them family planning. I have also given them free medicines for better health,” she said.

Ashique Dayo, Miskeen Khan, Waheedan, Latifan, Khursheed, Rukhsana, Mehtab, Mohammad Bachal Abro, Abdul Nabi Brohi and Illahi Bakhsh Rahojo rendered their services at the camp.

Earlier, pamphlets for awareness about family planning were distributed to villagers.

According to the schedule issued by the population department, more than 20 family planning camps would be set up in Shikarpur.