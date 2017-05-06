KARACHI: Physics exam question paper conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) was leaked today.

During the twelfth-grade physics exam conducted by the BIEK, the question paper was leaked forty minutes prior to 9.30 AM, when the exam was to commence. The question paper was shared on the social media, sources said.

Earlier on May 4, the mathematics paper for intermediate part-II reached candidates before time, after authorities' were made aware of WhatsApp groups used for cheating a few days back.

Five exam question papers have been leaked this year. Examination rooms have been hit by a wave of tech-savvy cheating techniques, which has raised concerning questions about the management, corrupt administration, and tech-savvy cheating techniques.

Question paper for the chemistry exam for intermediate part-II is also among the leaked exam papers this year.