KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday condemned the “custodial death” of a party worker in Central Jail and urged the judiciary to dispense justice to political workers being victimised through fake cases.

Sattar expressed these views while talking to the media after attending the funeral prayers for MQM-P worker Mohammad Hussain Jan, who died in Central Jail in Karachi due to a lack of medical facilities. MQM-P Coordination Committee Member Adil Khan, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, members of MQM-P Central Executive Committee and a number of workers were also present on the occasion. The funeral prayers for the deceased worker were offered at Hanifia Mosque, Ranchor Line and he was buried at Mewa Shah Graveyard.

Talking about Jan, the MQM convener said that he was arrested in January 2015 in a fake case and later he was sent to jail by the court. He said the deceased was survived by five daughters, one son and a widow. He said that Jan suffered a heart attack and was shifted to Civil Hospital, but he should have been shifted to cardiology hospital. This mishandling resulted in Jan’s death, he said.

Drawing attention to unavailability of medical facilities in prison, Sattar demanded that the provincial government take notice of the issue. He said that Jan was the eighth MQM-P worker who lost his life due to a lack of medical facilities in the prison. “We are not being accepted as Pakistanis and our tolerance is being taken for granted,” Sattar said. The MQM leader said that local government representatives were deprived of powers and they were not able to resolve issues of people. “How long will this continue? How long will victimisation of MQM-P workers continue?” he asked. He said that more than 1,100 MQM-P workers were in jails on different charges, but their cases were not being tried. They are given dates and it seems like delaying tactics are being used against the party workers, he said.

He appealed to well-off people to play their role and help the workers who were not able to pay for their bail.

He demanded that the government form a commission to probe fake cases against his party activists.