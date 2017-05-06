SHIKARPUR - The two-day Shikarpur Literature Festival 2017 concluded here on Friday.

It was organised by the Local Support Unit (LSU) Shikarpur at the Government High School No. 2. Deputy Commissioner of Shikarpur Syed Hassan Raza was chief guest on the occasion.

A special session was arranged to highlight the services rendered by Saami, Shaikh Ayaz and other prominent writers belonging to Shikarpur. Prominent writers, including Sajjid Junejo, Irshad Kaghzi, Yar Muhammad Chandio and Muhammad Alam highlighted Shikarpur’s past, present and future and urged the government to create such opportunities for people of Shikarpur.

Several organisations, including Sambara Scouts and Social Welfare Department, set up their stalls at the festival where a variety of books and historical and traditional equipment were put on display for people. A large number of male and female students participated in the literature festival and took interest in presentations.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza said that students of Shikarpur were very talented. He said that such festivals will be arranged by the district government so that students could show their talent. He also praised the efforts of the Local Support Unit for organising this colourful literature festival.

Nadeem Ahmed Shaikh, the focal person for the LSU, and Agha Haq Nawaz also spoke.

The deputy commissioner later distributed awards and certificates to students and renowned writers for their services.