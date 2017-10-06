KARACHI : A local court on Thursday issued arrest warrant of former Member National Assembly MQM Farhat Muhammad Khan in a case pertaining of holding of dual nationality.

The court issued the arrest warrant after Farhat failed to appear before the court despite being summoned.

Farhat, however, appeared before the court after the issuance of his arrest warrant and offered an apology which the court accepted.

It may be mentioned here the former MQM MNA has filed a petition seeking exoneration in the said case.

Later the court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 9.