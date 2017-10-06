KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday formed a committee for the construction and repair of KMC markets and fixation of the rents after dividing into zones.

This was decided at a meeting of Estate Department, presided over by Karachi mayor.

The meeting, attended by Chairman of Estate Committee Nasir Khan Taimuri, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Director Estate Abdul Qayyum, Director Technical SM Shukaib, Director Finance Riyaz Khatri and other officials, also reviewed the revenue collection from shop owners.

In the meeting, a committee consisting of Chairman of Estate Committee Nasir Khan Taimuri, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Adviser to Mayor Farhat Khan and an officer from Anti- encroachments and Estate Department, was formed for doing construction and repair work at KMC markets, and fixation of rents.

The mayor said shopping centres and buildings could be built on modern lines in order to make more space and provide clean environment and quality products.

He asked the estate department director to prepare recommendations after consulting with members of the committee which had been formed in this connection.

A briefing was also given to the mayor about shops at KMC markets. He was told that their rents were very low and that the shopkeepers had occupied the spaces in front of their shops to sell fruits and vegetables.

The mayor directed removal of these encroachments and giving notice to the shopkeepers.

He said historical markets of KMC like Soldier Bazaar, Ranchore Line Market, Gole Market Nazimabad, PIDC Sultanabad Market all had historical importance, and there was a need to provide good facilities to the consumers there.

Meanwhile, as per directive of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter, the HRM department on Thursday relieved Accounts Officer Rafiq Ahmed and Mohammad Dawood of Law Department of KMC of their duties, and directed them to report to HRM Department whereas Mohammad Sarfaraz Ansari and Iftikhar Ahmed were allowed to look after the work at Accounts Office and Office Supted respectively.

