SHIKARPUR - A teenaged girl was killed while her mother and sister received serious wounds when roof of their house caved in at Mohalla Qila Qafila, in the limits of New Faujdari Police Station, on Thursday morning.

Sania Soomro, 14, daughter of Muhammad Ramzan, was killed while she was sleeping along with her family members in her house and suddenly the roof came down. Resultantly, Sania was killed on the spot while her mother Sadori and sister Safia Soomro sustained severe injuries.

After hearing the noise created due to roof collapse, locals rushed to the house and transported the injured as well as the body to Civil Hospital, where body of the deceased girl was handed over to her relatives after the completion of some formalities while the injured women were admitted. However, the condition of both mother and daughter was stated to be out of danger. Later, the funeral prayers of Sania were offered at Mohalla Qila Qafila and she was buried at her native graveyard.





Our Staff Reporter