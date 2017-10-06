KARACHI - Police and other law enforcement agencies on Thursday claimed to have killed a hardcore militant here in Zareena Colony within the limits of Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station.

According to reports, law enforcement agencies along with police raided militants’ hideout in Zareena Colony. On seeing police, militants resorted to firing. During the exchange of fire, one of the militants was wounded while his two accomplices managed to flee.

Police said that the wounded militant, identified as Saad Sar Khan, was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

It further said that Saad was affiliated with Lashker-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), and was group’s chief in Karachi. He was planning terrorist activities in the metropolis, it added. Revealing identities of his accomplices, police said they were Ameer Molvi Younas and Dr Rehan.

The Force said it had recovered two hand grenades, three Awan Shells, two Awan Bombs, six TT pistols, One 7MM rifle, one China rifle, three Walky-talkies, 500 bullets of SMG from the hideout of militants.

Police has registered the case and is hunting down the militants who had fled during the encounter.

Disclosing further information, police said the slain militant was involved in an attack on PML-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Jadoon’s rally in Haripur. Although Jadoon remained safe in the attack, but his comrades were killed.

Saad was also behind the killing of Shuja Khanzada, Punjab home minister, in a suicide attack in 2015.

In 2012, he had killed Rasheed Katchi, member of Katchi coordination committee, and also two policemen.

Later Saad killed a cop in Ibrahim Hydri police station. Police said that the militants were planning to kidnap Chinese nationals and had also planned to target Shia majalis.

22 ‘outlaws’ held

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies on Thursday claimed to have arrested at least 22 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Rangers said it had arrested three target killers in separate raids conducted in Saudabad and Pakistan Bazaar police stations’ limits.

The alleged target killers were Farhan Mota, Ameer Ali Siddiqui, affiliated with MQM-London.

Rangers alleged that the militants had also stored weapons.

Rangers also arrested Mudasir aka Muddi, associated with Lyari’s Uzari Baloch group, in a raid conducted in Preedy.

In another raid conducted in Model Colony, the paramilitary force arrested Shahid Niazi, Shair Ali and Ayaz Katchi besides recovering weapons from their possession.

Rangers claimed that the culprits were involved in various sorts of criminal activities, including robberies and street crimes. The Force later handed them over to police for further legal action.

Similarly, police said it had rounded up at least 15 persons in various raids conducted in Garden, Mobina Town, Tipu Sultan, Saeedabad, Darakhshan, Sujani Town, Zaman Town, and New Karachi Industrial Area.

According to police, they were involved in various sorts of criminal activities including street crimes, robberies and drug peddling.

Police said it had also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Our Staff Reporter