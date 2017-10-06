JACOBABAD : The 65th birthday of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was celebrated here at Pathan House on Thursday.

A 14 pound cake was also cut in the presence of party workers to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan said that Imran’s heart pained when he heard the problems faced by poor people. “It was precisely because of that that he founded Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital to provide latest treatment facilities to the cancer patients,” he said, and added, “PTI chairman is trying his level best to improve the socio-economic condition of people of Pakistan.”

Praying for the health and long life of Imran, the party leaders and workers said it was their belief that only Imran could pull Pakistan out of problems.

A large number of PTI workers attended the event and celebrated the birthday of their leader.