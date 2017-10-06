KARACHI - It was a rare treat for many of the Karachiiites to personally witness aerobatics display by none other than the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft and Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows aerobatics team here Thursday afternoon.

The air show was to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan - United Kingdom diplomatic relationship was also a first ever performance of Red Arrow’s in Karachi, it had previously performed at Islamabad in 1997.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the air show at sea-view leading to breathtaking manoeuvres by JF-17 Thunder fighter and also showcasing of the British-made Hawk aircraft.

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corpse Commander - Karachi, Lt Gen Shahid Baig, dignitaries along with members of foreign mission and diplomatic corpse were among those to see the blue skies of Karachi turned red through spectacular performance of the two. The Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team known as Red Arrows was introduced in 1965 and has since then flown 4,800 missions across the world, said PAF officials actively involved in organizing the show.

The jaw dropping acrobatic formation by Red Arrows was duly complimented by Pakistan Air Force personnel carving a distinction for themselves - appreciated through thunderous applause by those watching the show live.

The Red Arrow team that included pilots, engineers and essential support staff, demonstrated the excellence and capabilities they are acclaimed for and factually won the hearts of the local, majority watching the show via their TV sets. “It was actually mesmerizing and I wish this turns to be more frequent,” said Seema Kidwai wife of a PN officer.

