KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the dropout rate of students, especially in girls, is a matter of concern, and it must be arrested at all costs.

“The Education Department cannot put the things on a right track on its own. All the stakeholders will have to be on the same page for the purpose,” he asserted.

He was presiding over 10th meeting of Board of Governors of Sindh Teacher Development Authority (STEDA) here on Thursday at a local hotel.

Secretary Schools Aziz Uqaili, STEDA Director Abdul Majeed Bhurt, STBB chairman, BISE chairman and other officers also attended the meeting.

He said that a certain standard had to be set for the recruitment of teachers and other non-teaching staff in order to enhance the quality of education. The minister was of the view that there were multiple solutions to a problem. “We must ponder over the solutions,” he emphasised.

He assured, “No compromise will be made on the quality of education and quality training of the teachers. We have to strengthen the institutions and if need arises, we will hire market based staff to run the institutions.”

Dahar made it clear that only result- oriented people would survive in the department, and as per policy of the Education Department the institutions would be upgraded and professionalism would be promoted.

