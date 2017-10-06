KARACHI - The next chief minister of Sindh would be from Pak Sarzameen Party.

These views were expressed by Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Mustafa Kamal while addressing a press conference on Thursday as 518 office bearers from APMSO, Islami Jamiat Talba, ISF joined the student federation of Pak Sarzameen Party.

Kamal further said that the romance of urban Sindh with MQM is over which is evident from the continuous humiliation which MQM is facing in all recent by elections. The PSP chairman stated that not a single individual is with the people who incite public to burn national flag and abuse Pak army. Kamal welcomed the new entries in SFP ranks and said that the era belong to youth as the youth boom is for the next seventy years. Commenting on the present situation of stabbing women in the city, the party chairman said that the provincial government failed in curtailing the situation, he urged all his workers especially youth to keep a vigilant eye on their surroundings as the psychopath who is injuring our mother, sisters and daughters is still at large.





OUR STAFF REPORTER