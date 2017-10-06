KARACHI - Like other parts of the country, World Teachers’ Day was observed in the port city on Thursday. A ceremony was held by ‘Badal Do’ consortium, an NGO. Provincial Coordinator of Unicef in Sindh Kazi Ayaz Mahesar explained this years’ theme of the day, “Teaching in freedom, empowering teachers”.

Kazi said this year’s theme had been carefully chosen keeping in view a number of threats, factors, and compelling conditions owing to which educators could not discharge their duties with complete academic, professional autonomy and freedom.

He said that undue political pressure and business interests were the two main factors which gravely curbed the ability of educators in present times to teach with due academic freedom and autonomy. The celebration was attended by large number of teachers, educational officials and authorities, academic experts, representatives of the concerned non-government organizations.

“For such reasons the joint message by the heads of Unesco, ILO (International Labour Organization), Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), UNDP (United Nations’ Development Programme), and other global organizations consisted of an appeal to their partner governments, to different educational systems across the world, and to private sector to commit themselves to building a highly skilled, valued, and empowered education workforce,” he said.

This constituted a critical path to realizing SDG (sustainable development goals)-4, which envisioned a world in which every girl, boy, woman, and man had access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities, he said. He criticised the enormous pressure on schools to deliver results on standardized tests. These ignored the need to ensure a broad-based curriculum that met the diverse needs of students.

In her motivational address, Principal of Habib Public School Karachi, Nargis Alvi said that teachers in the present times had been left with no option other than to inculcate good values and norms of the culture and society as students had less opportunity to learn the same while being at homes owing to virtual breakdown of the joint family system.

She said that schools and teachers should teach students to show respect and be completely tolerant to values, cultures, norms, social practices, and belief systems of different sections of society for peaceful coexistence with all the communities.

Afia Salam of Badal Do presented the aims and objectives of the initiative and the innovative training programme launched to promote tolerance, peace and inclusion in society, through the teachers in the initial phase.

She said that one teacher touches the lives of thousands of students that it was important to promote these social values and impart good civic sense in the citizens of tomorrow.

Earlier, Rumana Husain welcomed guests and said that only those who loved this profession could become good teachers and commended the hard work that went into teaching. On the occasion, video tributes In the were paid to some of the leading teachers of the country, and the programme ended with a stand up comedy session by Faheem Azam and scavenger hunt by the teachers audience.

In the end, Arshad Nadeem of Badal Do thanked the audience for their energy and engagement.

SMIU observes Teachers’ Day

Sindh Madressatul Islam University has paid a rich tribute to teachers by organising various activities on Thursday to mark World Teachers’ Day.

The main event was held in the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium which was presided over by Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU. Student’s Societies of SMIU presented variety of programs on the occasion. SMIU’s students delivered speeches in English, Urdu and Sindhi languages. They also participated in Mushaaera and drama. A documentary about the role of teachers was also presented on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU in his speech said that teachers are shaping lives of students according to the challenges of the day; hence their role is always considered so much important in the country. He said that those teachers command the respects that are experts in their subject, having communicative skill, working honestly and thinking for betterment of their students.

“Today, teaching is a well paid job in our country and teachers are enjoying many incentives, therefore, they shouldn’t deviate from their core responsibility of quality teaching,” Dr Shaikh said. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh stressed upon the students to respect their teachers and learn from them, as they are considered father figures. Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce and Prof Dr Syed Asif Ali, Dean Information Technology also spoke on the occasion. In the end Deans of SMIU presented a shield to Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh. Earlier in their activities students of SMIU highlighted role of teachers in the nation building and said that without teachers, the society will be called blind. Therefore, they must be given respect and honour, because teachers are preparing new generations who have to run the country successfully. The students of the university also exhibited their art work in the premises of the university, where they displayed boxes with names of their teachers, where students dropped their comments about the concerned teachers.

OUR STAFF REPORTER