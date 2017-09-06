KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President and MNA Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday criticised the act of what he called registering fake FIRs against PTI Sukkur workers.

According to a statement issued here, he alleged that the Pakistan Peoeple’s Party (PPP) was afraid of the public meeting of PTI in Sukkur. He said that the PPP had deprived the people of basic facilities and created more problems for them. Alvi alleged that the PPP has always used its control over police to gag the voice of its opponents.

He alleged that police in Sukkur tried to remove their party flags from poles and when the leaders and workers of PTI attempted to reach and talk to police on the matter, the force instead of hearing arrested them.

He claimed that the people of Sindh will vote the PTI in the upcoming general elections.