SHIKARPUR - A youth was gunned down by four unknown assailants over an old dispute when he, along with his wife and mother, was busy buying some eatables in village Jagan in the limits of Hamayoon Police Station late Monday evening.

SHO Saeed Agani told this scribe that cause of the murder was an old dispute between two groups of Marfani and Brohi communities. “The attackers came on motorcycles,

and shot Bashir Ahmed, 20, son of Mumtaz Ali, by caste Marfani, dead and fled,” the SHO added.

Police moved body of the deceased to Civil Hospital and later handed it over to his mother Shahnaz Khatoon after completing necessary medical formalities, the SHO told.

According to sources, Bashir was buying eatables along with his wife and mother that he came under attack.

Both mother and wife of the youth fainted after seeing such a horrific incident.

Neither an FIR was registered nor the killers were arrested till the filing of this story on Tuesday evening.

Raja Imamuddin Marfani, a local notable, while holding police responsible for lawlessness, said that Shikarpur was turning into Waziristan.

He called upon the high-ups to form a high-level committee to investigate the causes of lawlessness.