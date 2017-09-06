HYDERABAD - Hyderabad General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Muhammad Ali has said the education was an inevitably significant source of development whereas, art is the most powerful tool to transmit edification and do character-building of the youth of the country.

He said that Pakistan had been successful in producing several world class artists like Sadeqain, Ameen Gul Jee, AR Nagori and Abdul Rehman Chughtai, despite being in its adolescence, as it was in the 70th year of its age adding that the art was first discovered in Spain some 37 thousand years ago.

This he said on Tuesday while addressing the inauguration ceremony of daylong art exhibition highlighting the sacrifices of Pakistan Army rendered on the momentous day of September 6, 1965 and police as well as Rangers, the university spokesman informed.

The exhibition was organized by the Institute of Art and Design (IAD) University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Pakistan Army 18 Division, Hyderabad at the institutes premises to commemorate the historic invincible defense day of Pakistan and mark the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies, police and security forces on different times in the country.

Major General Ali maintained that he was extremely glad to witness first-hand overflowing patriotic spirit of university students and faculty coupled with their incomparable passion, penchant and prowess in art and craft.

He observed that University of Sindh always afforded him a domestic feel for which he said he would be among the students of the varsity whenever he was invited to come there.

“This is my second visit to University of Sindh, the first being on August 14 instant; and I am delighted to admit that both the times, I have found SU students and teachers putting up exemplary show of love for their motherland Pakistan; I love this passion”, he maintained.

He thanked to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat for extending all-out support to Pakistan Armys academic initiatives and engagements, assuring that Pakistan Army would also assist University of Sindh in its academic and research activities.

He said that it marveled him to behold the quality and standard of the paintings prepared by the students of the institute, as he found them no way lesser than the work produced by art icons anywhere else in the country and abroad.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding Hyderabad along with his spouse inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Chandio who represented the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who is in Saudi Arabia for performing hajj.

Among others, Brigadier Irfan Arshad, other high-ranking military officers, Pro-Vice-Chancellors of various campuses Muhammad Nawaz Narejo, Dr. Sarfraz Hussain Solangi, Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Syed Jawed Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Dr Anwar Ali Khan, Institute’s Incharge Director Prof Naimatullah Khilji, senior faculty of the institute Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Prof Ghulam Ali Buriro, Dr Akber Mahesar, Dr Arbeela Agha and a horde of students also participated in the event.

Later, the GOC Hyderabad beheld the paintings, posters and artworks sketched by the students, displayed at Banazir Art Gallery of the institute under the theme Defence Day of Pakistan and Martyrs of the Personnel of Security Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Police. The art exhibition featured paintings, posters, sketches and portraits underlining various episodes, and incidents of valor, courage, sacrifice and bravery of Pakistan armed forces for the past 70 years. Later, prizes in various categories were given away to those whose works ranked among top 3. In painting category Rajab Charan, Ume Rubab and Muhammad Ali Supro were awarded first, second and third prizes respectively.

In sketch category, Sajjad Jaffer, Gul-e-Meena and Kinza Laghari clinched top three prizes respectively. In addition, three prizes to Shahzeb Jhatial, Waqar Hussain and Rauf Abbas were given away under poster category besides consolation and special prizes for other student artists.