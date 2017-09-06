KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Tuesday confirmed that Ansarul Shariah Pakistan (ASP) was behind the assassination attempt on opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan and the recent high profile killings in Karachi.

The Rangers also vowed that the intelligence-based operations against the absconding militants of the ASP would continue in Karachi and rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

In this connection, a meeting was held at Rangers Headquarters to review the situation arising out of the assassination attempt on Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan. The meeting was chaired by Rangers DG Major General Muhammad Saeed, and was attended by IGP Sindh AD Khawaja and other senior intelligence and police officials.

A Rangers spokesperson said that following the assassination attempt, Rangers, Karachi police, CTD and other intelligence agencies started joint investigations.

“In a raid conducted jointly on the hideout of ASP Commander Abdul Karim Sarosh at Rufi Rose Petal Bungalows in Kaniz Fatima Society, in which Sarosh Siddiqui had managed to escape, the law enforcers found laptops, mobile phones and other materials which confirmed that the group was behind the attack on Izhar and the recent high profile killings in Karachi,” he elaborated.

The spokesperson said that the forensic reports of pistols used in attack on Izhar’s life had confirmed that the same group was involved in the killings of four policemen in SITE area, DSP traffic’s killing in Azizabad, killings of two security guards at FBR’s Regional Office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, targeted attack on police volunteers on Northern Bypass and attack on a police mobile at Dhoraji Society.