KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the nation needs the same spirit and unity we displayed in 1965 war to defeat the current threats to the country in the form of extremism and terrorism.

In his message on the eve of Defence Day, the PPP Chairman said that a strong and invincible defence can only be ensured through national unity.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gifted the nuclear programme and his daughter Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave missile technology programme.

PPP Chairman said that all those soldiers who laid down their lives for the defence of Pakistan would remain unforgettable heroes in the history.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to follow the ideology of the country in the light of philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with an impregnable defence. “On our Defence Day, we offer homage to our martyrs and assure their families our sincere support and sympathies,” he added.