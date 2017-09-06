KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro to construct drainage system and storm water drains in slums to improve life of the people living there.

He was presiding over a meeting to review post-heavy rain situation in the city on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Population & PDMA Mumtaz Jakhrani and Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Local government Ramzan Awan, MD water board Hashim Raza Zaidi, DG PDMA Salman Shah and all deputy commissioners of Karachi diviosn and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that he had reports that most of the DMCs’ elected representatives and other concerned staff did not bother to drain out rainwater accumulated on the main roads and different localities. He directed the local government minister to utilise municipal commissioners and deputy commissioner in such cases. “I want the city clean,” he said.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro briefed the chief minister about the entire situation and the visits he made along with other minister to drain out rain water on the first and the second day of the heavy rains.

He said that the Yousuf Goth of District West has submerged in the rain water. The villagers were shifted to a safe area. He pointed out that some people went to the Yousuf Goth area and deliberately smashed the gutters just to block the drain. This caused serious problem to dispose of accumulated water. On this the chief minister directed the minister local government and DC West to register an FIR and arrest the culprits who are still playing dirty politics just to create problems for the government and the people living there. It was pointed out that in the area of Lath Basti, District Malir where sea water intrudes in the village particularly during high tide and heavy rains. On this the chief minister directed Irrigation department to construct a Retaining wall at Lath Basto. “I want to see the work started,” he said.

DC Korangi Mehdi Shah said that the area of Cattle Colony has depressions where rain water has accumulated. Apart from it the colony has no proper drainage system. The chief minister directed local government to send him team to the area to survey it and then start the construction of drainage system. “I would give you additional funds for construction of its drainage system,” he said and directed the DC to pump out rain water accumulated there.

It was also pointed out that Moriya Goth, Khokhrapar, Future Mor/Tuning have serious drainage problems. The chief minister directed the local government to reconstruct their drainage system. “I would suggest you to send your team to the areas pointed in the meeting to survey the problems and then start work on war footings,” he directed local government Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

The local government minister said that Lyari was lowest area in the city where water board has 11 pumping stations that’s why rain water disposed within few hours.

The chief minister said that in the katchi abadies mostly water remain accumulated for many weeks and creates foul smell and mosquitoes in the area. “Why don’t you make a proper arrangement of water disposal there,” he directed Jam Khan Shoro. Mr Shoro said that he has created a separate disvion in KWSB for katcha area. This division would deal only slump areas and katchi abadies.

The chief minister questioned the performance of 14,000 employees of water board and asked the MD why they failed to deliver. “I want those employees who own this city and believe in service to the people and the organization from where there are earning bread and butter of their children,” he said and added there was no space for deadwoods in his government.

The meeting was also told that a breach had developed in Thadho Dam, therefore water had penetrated towards Sadi Town. The chief minister directed Irrigation department to inspect Thado Dam and improve it.

Minister for Population & PDMA Mumtaz jakhrani told the chief minister that he was in touch with mayor and deputy mayor and visited all the affected areas and provided them necessary machinery to pump out water and also dispatched food, water and other eadibles for the affected people.

The meeting appreciated DC South and Chairman DMC South for their active role in dispoal of rain water in time.

The chief minister directed all the deputy commissioners to start cleanliness work in their areas from today and keep posting him day to day progress.