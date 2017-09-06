KARACHI - Acting Sindh Governor and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Tuesday visited residence of the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan and condemned the terror attack on him which claimed lives of two people including a child and a police constable.

Speaking during the meeting, the acting governor who was also accompanied by Minster Health Sikander Mandhro said that Allah has given a second chance to the opposition leader after he survived an assassination bid and he was very happy to see him alive and around them.

Durrani said that terrorist attack on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader was the plot to destroy the city’s peace and the authorities were in full swing to nab the culprits behind this heinous act.

He said that there had been much progress in the case of attack on Khawaja Izhar. “There is a major breakthrough in the case and the authorities were after the culprits who would soon be arrested and brought to justice.”

Khawaja Izharul Hassan has a very cooperative nature and has a due role to play in the political arena, he said adding that he is the asset of the parliamentary politics. Speaking on the occasion, the opposition leader said that although he survived the attack but the loss of two innocent lives in the attack was very disturbing for him.

He added that there are multiple elements of terrorism in the province especially in Karachi but they would not let the terrorists succeed in their evil designs.