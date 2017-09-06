HYDERABAD - The district administration Hyderabad has finalised the phase wise master plan for removal of encroachments on roads and streets in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The master plan has been prepared on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Saleem Rajput who took serious notice of severe traffic jam due to encroachments and illegal parking at the main arteries of Hyderabad.

In the first phase, the district administration has issued notices to all those shopkeepers, owners of hotels and dairies who grabbed extra space of footpaths outside their shops and restaurants to voluntarily remove the encroachments within two days else the anti-encroachment squad will carry out a massive operation right from SP Chowk to Gari Khata.

The anti-encroachment staff would carry out its operation along with the staff of the district government under supervision of Assistant Commissioner or Mukhtiarkar.

The FIR would be registered if any grabber tried to resist the anti-encroachment operation.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad also made a communication with the Chief Executive Officer Cantonment Board Hyderabad for action against encroachments and illegal parking within the limits of the Cantonment.

The shifting of illegal terminals of buses, vans and other transports has also been incorporated in the master plan with objective to clear the main roads of Hyderabad district for smooth flow of traffic.