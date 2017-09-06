KARACHI - The provincial government has issued show cause notices to Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja over the alleged violation of Sindh Government Rules of Business 1986. The IGP was issued notices by the chief minister Sindh and minister for home after the former granted an eight-day ex-Pakistan leave to an officer of BS-18.

It was stated in the notice that the power to sanction ex-Pakistan leave to an officer of BS-18 lay with the chief secretary, Sindh.

It is further written in the notice, dated August 31, “I am directed to refer to the subject office order dated August 25, 2017 issued by your office wherein eight days ex-Pakistan leave has been granted to an officer of BS-18 and to state that minister for home has taken serious notice of your above act being authorised and without any lawful authority as the power of sanction ex-Pakistan leave to an officer of BS-18 lies with chief secretary, Sindh. The minister for home has therefore been pleased to seek your explanation on this act of indiscipline and transgression of your authority, which may please be furnished by return fax positively.”

Similar, in another show cause notice, issued by Shafiuddin, deputy secretary (coordination), chief minister’s secretariat on August 10, it has been stated that “I am directed to refer to your letter dated 18th July, 2017 and this Secretariat’s letter dated 25th July, 2017 to seek comments thereof from the Home Department, and to forward herewith following response as received from the home department for your kind perusal. Your letter as the head of attached department in terms of column 4 of Serial No 14 of Schedule I of the Sindh Government Rules of Business 1986 should not have been addressed directly to honorable Chief minister Sindh as it is a violation of Rule 17(i) and Rule 58 of Sindh Government Rules of Business 1986. A substantive evidence may kindly be furnished to this Secretariat to prove the contention that some staff officers of CPO were called by the home ministry which led to weak command and control over subordinates. The government does not find it a mandatory obligation to consult the office of IGP, as it is very much within its powers to decide such matters in the wider public interest. Finally the home department feels that you owe an explanation for all the observations noted above in the preceding paragraphs. You are requested to kindly furnish your response to this secretariat immediately.”