KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has demanded the government to make all out efforts on diplomatic and governmental level to provide relief to oppressed Muslims in Myanmar.

JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman held a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq here on Tuesday and announced taking out a march on September 10 from Nomaish Chowrangi to Tibet Center against the brutalities of the government of Myanmar.

He further said that the JI Pakistan has also decided to march towards the embassy of Myanmar in Islamabad. JI Pakistan chief Senator Siraj ul Haq will address the march, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the JI has already set up a fund to support the affected people who managed to flee from Myanmar.

Engr Naeem criticised Aang Sang Suchi, the ruler of Myanmar, for her total failure in reducing the influence of their army in civil affairs, as well as her silence over the genocide of Muslims in her country.

He demanded of the government to take up the matter on regional and international level so as to ensure financial restrictions against the government of Myanmar for it’s support in the crimes against humanity.

The JI leader also lambasted the ruler of Muslim world for their negligence towards the issue. He also raised questioned over the joint army of 22 Muslim countries.

What was the purpose of the joint military force, if it is unable to protect Muslim children and women from systematic genocide in Myanmar, he remarked.

He said that the local Muslim populace was facing the 14th army operation in the country but the entire world, except Turkey and few others are keeping a criminal silence.

He said that the JI had provided relief and support to the affected people of Myanmar in past and will do so. He said that the JI will also take up the issue with diplomats and envoys of regional countries.

He further said that corner meetings and other activities would be carried out to highlight the issue. He also urged the media, international watchdogs on human rights violations, the Muslim world and international community to play their due role so as to provide some relief and justice to the affected people.