MIRPURKHAS - The lawyers’ community boycotted the court proceedings here on Tuesday to protest against the massacre of Muslims in Burma. The call for the boycott was given by the District Bar Association. Lawyers also wore black bands around their wrists and hoisted black flags as a sign of protest. Likewise, speaking at an emergency meeting, the lawyers strongly condemned the massacre of Muslims in Burma and demanded all Muslim countries use their influence to stop their killings.

Hundreds displaced due to canal breach

Cotton, chili and other crops, spreading over hundreds of acres of land, were submerged under knee deep water after the sudden development of 20 feet wide breach in Mureed Shakh near Digri town on Tuesday morning.

Several villages were also inundated as a result of the breach, while the villagers were left with no choice but to start plugging the breach on their own. They also shifted their cattle and wheat stocks to safer places. After eight hours of continuous work, the breach was finally plugged, but not before the crops were damaged and hundreds of villagers were displaced from their homes along with their cattle. The villagers complained that they had timely informed the irrigation authorities about the breach, but no irrigation official came, forcing them to plug the breach on their own.