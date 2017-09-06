KARACHI - The security agencies have been unable to develop a mechanism for keeping an eye on the students involved in militancy.

According to details, several educationists and students of various universities have been found involved in a number of high profile cases of terrorism, but the security agencies are yet to develop a mechanism to counter the penetration of militant outfits into educational institutions.

CTD chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, while recently sharing details of the penetration of different militant groups into educational institutions, urged that a counter terrorism mechanism be developed in coordination with the law enforcement agencies with the administrations of various universities.

Abbasi, while talking to The Nation, revealed that terrorist groups had deep roots in various universities and it was essential to stop their further spread.

He stressed the need for scrutinising the profiles of each and every student and even of the academic and non-academic staff members in order to prevent the further penetration of militant groups into universities. Sources privy to the matter have disclosed that the CTD has suggested to the universities’ administrations to get the profile of each student verified by police before his or her enrolment and also subject to scrutiny the students already enrolled. Sources further said that student organisations of different religious political parties were the root cause of the promotion of terrorist outfits within the universities.

A CTD official, wishing not to be named, told this scribe that number of agencies were already present at the campuses of major universities of the city. “Students, who most of the time focus on their studies, are the main target of these militant groups as less sociable people are more prone to develop a soft corner for the religious causes,” he explained.

He, however, cautioned that police’s verification before admissions wouldn’t work as most of the students were likely to join such militant groups after getting admissions.

He further said that number of students, even teachers, had been found involved in a number of terrorism cases, and the concerned authorities were unable to develop a mechanism to monitor their movements. “Resultantly, the influence of these outfits is spreading, and the universities are producing highly educated professional terrorists,” he remarked.

He said that root causes of militancy must be identified and eradicated, but the authorities have been unable to ban the organisations already found involved in incidents of terrorism.

Sarosh Siddiqui still

on the run

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies are still looking for Sarosh Siddiqui, a KU student and a commander of Ansarul Shariah Pakistan (ASP) and also the suspected mastermind of Eid-day attack on Khawaja Izharul Hassan, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

Apart from that, he has also been involved in several attacks on policemen.

Not only Siddiqui, but another attacker, Ahsan Israr, killed in an alleged encounter with police shortly after attack on Izhar, was also PhD and was associated with an engineering university as professor.

This is not for the first time that highly qualified people have been found connected to incidents of terrorism, but the trend is being witnessed for the last couple of years.

It was after the Safoora Goth carnage in 2015 that security agencies for the first time felt alarmed at the presence of educated people in the ranks of militant organisations.

At least six gunmen, inspired by Islamic State (IS), had shot dead 45 members of the Ismaili community onboard a community bus in Safoora Goth, on the outskirts of Karachi in May 2015.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi convened a meeting on Tuesday at which it was decided that KU would coordinate with the law enforcing agencies for the security of students.

Members of Syndicate, Academic Council, Deans, Students’ Advisor and Registrar attended the meeting.

KU’s clarification

KU spokesperson clearly rejected the news doing rounds on various news channels that records of university students were under scrutiny, and added that neither their records were being checked not they had been made bound to produce clearance certificate from the relevant police station before taking admissions. “Such news are baseless and contrary to the facts,” he said, and added, “No such decision has been taken as yet.” Similar meetings were also held in different other varsities, including NED and Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET). The varsities’ administrations have decided to enhance security checks and increase the number of CCTV cameras at the entry and exit gates of their universities.